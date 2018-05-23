RESIDENTS have been promised support by Tendring Council if they are forced to leave their chalet homes over the winter months.

The pledge was made as the same authority discussed making the tenants leave their homes in Point Clear Bay, St Osyth.

The residents live in their chalets all year round but may be forced to leave from November until the end of February next year due to concerns about flooding.

But the council has promised it will offer advice and support to help tenants find alternative accommodation.

Tendring Council served 67 enforcement notices on the chalets in Point Clear Bay during 2017 and 2018 and investigations are on-going with some other properties.

The council is enforcing the rule saying the homes should not be lived in all year round.

It says it is concerned for residents’ safety due to the flood risk to the area and the ability of the chalet design to cope should there be a major tidal surge.

Around 50 of the notices have been appealed, and a planning inspector is due to hear the cases jointly during a hearing in the autumn.

Previously residents have faced evictions from the chalets last winter as Tendring Council claimed they were in breach of occupancy rules by staying in their homes which are in a flood risk zone.

Responding to a question posed at the council meeting, Fred Nicholls, the council’s enforcement boss said much rested on the outcome of the public inquiry later this year.

"Should the appeal decision uphold the council position then there would be a commitment from the council to support residents through any transition needed and that action taken would be within a reasonable timescale," he said.

"Individual circumstances will determine priority need and as such I feel it would be inappropriate to make any blanket statement as regards housing support or otherwise.

"It would be a case of evaluating each case on its merits."

However, Mandy Kelly who has lived in her chalet on Colne Way for the past 11 years says nobody on the street has any intention of leaving their homes.

The 53-year-old said: "We're not going to move out of our homes for four months and find an alternative and leave our homes empty.

"It would be an absolute haven for burglaries, paradise in fact, and the insurance on our house would become void after 30 days.

"About 67 notices have been served and I don't know who's got them but everybody living here have said they are not moving out of their homes no matter what."