A DEDICATED voluntary worker was invited to take to attend the recent royal nuptials.

Sharon Alexander, chief officer of the Community Voluntary Services Tendring, and her deputy Lisa Andrews were invited to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married at Windsor castle over the weekend.

Sharon, who has served Tendring for more than 28 years, was invited due to her contribution to the community and chose Lisa as her plus one.

“It was extremely exciting - I got the letter through the post box a few months ago,” she said

“I couldn’t believe it and I went into a bit of shock and I put the letter to one side for a bit.

“We booked a hotel a little while away and we got on the train in our dresses and hats - hundreds of people in London were shouting to us to have a lovely time.”

They Sharon and her co-worker arrived in Windsor early on the Saturday morning where they were greeted by the world’s press.

“When we arrived in Windsor, we were met be a lot of paparazzi - it was only about 7.30am but the train was packed.

“We then walked to the castle with the crowds from the train.

“There was hundreds of people - we were told to walk up near to the castle and it was just magical from that moment on.

“We couldn’t believe we were there and the atmosphere was amazing, everybody was in a party mood - it was wonderful.”

The pair sat themselves down opposite the entrance where the Royals and their guests would be entering the castle.

“We brought a little bottle of Prosecco which we popped when she said ‘I will’,” Sharon added.

“We had a great rapport with everybody around us - but we felt very, very lucky to have been invited.

“I remember Diana getting married, we all got dressed up and had a tea party - I always watch the royal weddings.

“After the service, we waited and joined the queue to go into the chapel to digest the atmosphere.

“It was very emotional when the gospel choir sang ‘Stand by Me’ - everybody was blubbering.

“The best thing about this day was the atmosphere and meeting people from all over the world from different countries and different charities. It was just lovely and it was a once in a life-time opportunity I just couldn’t refuse.”