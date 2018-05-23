A STATUE of a British Tommy is to tour Tendring as part of a series of events marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Tendring Council has bought the sculpture to tour around the district, and the Tommy will also feature at a number of town hall events such as Armed Forces Week.

It was first used at the Clacton VE Day Memorial Service earlier this month, while its first stop on the road is in Manningtree.

Council chairman Mark Platt said: “There are so many possibilities that the Tommy statue presents, and I would really encourage people to get creative and become involved with it.

“We already have some plans for how it might be used at Tendring Council events, but perhaps your school or art group could take advantage of where it is displayed for various projects.

“Of course there is a really serious point behind the Tommy, as we remember all those who gave their lives for our freedom – not only in the First World War, which ended 100 years ago this year, but in other conflicts too.”

The Tommy statue is at Manningtree from May 25 to June 8, Clacton Town Hall from June 11-15, Thorpe-le-Soken from June 18-22, Clacton Town Hall from June 25-29, Frinton from July 9-20

Brightlingsea from July 20 to August 3, Clacton Town Hall from August 13-17, Clacton Airshow from August 20-24, Bradfield from August 31 to September 14, Great Bromley from September 24 to October 5, Great Bentley from October 8-19 and finally Clacton Town Hall from October 29 to November 23.