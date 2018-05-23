In this week's Clacton, Frinton & Walton Gazette ... on sale NOW.
- Bay residents say they will defy eviction to stay in their homes at winter
- Charity group boss joins Royal wedding celebration
- Decision day for plans for 950 homes in Clacton
- Shock as M&S drops closure bombshell
- Bar staff gave chase as bill-dodger boozer fled
- Attacker told girl: "I'll make your life hell"
- 120 object to football club's bar hours
- Teen Talk outreach could be under threat from council charge to use library
- Rescuers save man, 77, in sinking mud
Comments