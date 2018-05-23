THE chairman of a football club has assured residents in Holland-on-Sea it is not seeking a 14-hour alcohol licence or a 500-seater stadium despite a “scaremongering” letter.

More than 120 residents have objected to Holland FC’s application for a new licence for the clubhouse, in Dulwich Road, to allow it to play music and sell alcohol.

Club chairman Mark Sorrell had originally applied for the new purpose-built clubhouse to be open until 1.30am, but reduced the hours after speaking to residents.

The proposed licence, which goes before Tendring Council’s licensing committee today will now run from 11am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mr Sorrell said: “Our old club house was knocked down and moved three to five metres, so the council asked me to apply for another alcohol licence. There’s probably been an alcohol licence here for over 50 years.

“We’ve run it for 12 years without a single complaint from residents to environmental services, licensing or anybody else. I originally applied for a later licence, but reduced it back to our original hours after listening to residents.

“We are a community club and want to work with residents – we want our residents to come and enjoy the facility, not to fight against us.

“Some people have been trying to ratchet it up and there was a scaremongering letter, but I have had a meeting with Holland Residents’ Association and county councillor Colin Sargeant and they are all happy.

“The letter said we want a 500-seater stadium and will be open 14 hours a day, but that’s not true.

“We have always had a licence for 12 hours and the plans are for a 100-seater stand.”

He added: “We have 160 kids playing - we are a growing and successful club, which is what this is all about,” added Mr Sorrell.

“We also have a petition of support which has more than 420 signatures.”

But Holland councillor Joy Broderick said nearby residents are “up in arms” about the plans.

“The objections are from people who have to put up with the music blearing out at night,” she said.

“It’s been going on for more than 30 years and now they are going to have the chance to stop it.

“We don’t want to stop the kids playing football, but we are concerned about the mix of alcohol, music and young people.”