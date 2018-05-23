CUSTOMERS are in shock over the announcement that high street favourite Marks and Spencer is pulling out of town.

Terry Fairweather, 66, from Clacton, said: “It is such a pity. The town is decaying – all we have now is drunks sitting in the town centre and now we’ll have no shops.

“We want this to be a nice place to visit, but all we have is beggars.

“I like M&S. Obviously you pay a little bit extra, but you’re paying for quality.

“It also encourages people into town who then shop locally for other things.”

Connie Cox, 80, of Sherwood Drive, Clacton, added: “The town centre is just going to die. In another year there won’t be any shops at all. Shops are just disappearing – everything is going online.

“I’m glad I was born when I was, so that I have had the chance to experience shopping on a high street.”

Darren Barratt, 41, of Alton Park Road, said: “M&S has been here all my life. Along with Woolworths it was a staple of the town centre.

“I don’t shop in M&S all the time, but it will be a great shame to see it go. Obviously it has come under great pressure from the likes of Poundland, Aldi and the internet – it must be difficult.

“It is British tradition. If the Government can step in to help the banks then it should step in to keep M&S in Clacton.”

Denise Simpson, 71, from London, has been caravanning in Clacton since the 1960s.

She said: “M&S is a must for us for certain things like cakes, hot foods and savouries.

“It is a real shame that it is going to close.

“What might we get there – another pound shop?”

Grandson Nathan White, 33, added: “It’s a great shame.”

Rick Hale, 72, of Turpins Close, Holland-on-Sea, said: “With more out-of-town shopping centres coming up, the town centre is dying.

“I’m a regular shopper and I will be very sad to see Marks & Spencer go.”