MAJOR plans for almost 1,000 new houses on the outskirts of Clacton have been recommended for approval.

Persimmon Homes submitted plans for the new estate on the Rouses Farm site, off Jaywick Lane, in November.

The proposal includes 950 homes, a new primary school, healthcare facility and neighbourhood centre with shops, food and drink outlets and a community centre.

The outline plans, which go before Tendring Council’s planning committee on May 30, have been recommended for approval by officers.

The 4.2 hectares of farmland – west of Jaywick Lane – were earmarked for housing by the council five years ago.

The Gazette revealed Persimmon was looking at building on the site three years ago.

Critics branded the size of the proposed development as “ridiculous”.

But the council revealed it has had just four letters of objection despite the size of the scheme.

One of the objectors, Caroline Hyde, of Jaywick Lane, said the development is a “monstrosity” which would destroy beautiful countryside.

“How can Tendring Council possibly agree to this when they are not allowing small selective planning applications which will have little or no impact to their surroundings?” she said. “This is an environmental disaster.

“The land is used to feed local people, is well used by the surrounding community, has community value and is teeming with wildlife.

“Jaywick Lane is already a really dangerous and often congested road. There is not sufficient infrastructure to this development to convince me that this will just cause gridlock in the area.”

“To me personally this will have a completely negative impact on my way of life.”

Denise Bickell, of Jaywick Lane, said an extra 950 homes would have a massive impact on GP services because the town is struggling to recruit doctors.

Persimmon Homes’ design statement says the masterplan aims to “create a development for the 21st Century”.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We are delighted that this hard work and commitment by all stakeholders is going to get the application before the planning committee on May 30 on this site, which is allocated for a major residential and mixed-use development in their emerging local plan.

“We believe the site will provide much needed new homes in the area.”

A report by planning officers said the development would “significantly boost” housing supply within the district and is in line with the council’s own Local Plan.