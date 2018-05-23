FEARS have been raised a charity providing mental health support to teenagers could be forced to end an outreach service after being asked to fork out thousands of pounds to use libraries.

Teen Talk Harwich was asked to widen its vital work to youngsters in the Clacton and Walton area due to the large number of youngsters in Tendring suffering from mental health issues.

But Labour councillor Ivan Henderson revealed the charity is being asked by Essex County Council to pay a total of £2,580 a year to use Clacton and Walton libraries as a base.

The charity uses the Clacton site for three three-hour sessions each week and provide a single three-hour session in Walton.

Speaking at a meeting of Tendring Council’s cabinet, Mr Henderson said: “The county council is now introducing charges for charities using libraries, just for the use of a desk and a room.

“This will affect Teen Talk, a very successful charity in my area, which is giving support to young people who are suffering from mental health issues.

“They have got about 500 people on their books at the moment across the district and these young people can suffering from anything from suicidal thoughts, depression and anxiety to abuse.

“They were asked to do an outreach service in Clacton Library – and they are now being asked to pay £2,500 a year to give that support and service to young people.

“I hope the district council will step in, because we can ill afford this.

“We need to protest in the strongest terms to Essex County Council and tell them to withdraw these charges. We need this service to continue to support young people. I know in my area how important Teen Talk is.”

Mr Henderson called on Clacton councillor Paul Honeywood, who is also a county councillor, to call for the charges to be withdrawn.

Mr Honeywood said he would raise the issue at Tendring Council’s next youth strategy group meeting and that any concerns it has will then be expressed to the county council.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: “The council has recently, and following due consideration, introduced charges for renting space in all Essex libraries.

“This requires that a contribution is made to use library space for most activities not covered by the core library service.

“Given the unprecedented financial challenges faced by local authorities, it is necessary that the council considers areas where income can be generated.”