A LEADING councillor’s plan to build a three-storey home in Point Clear will go before Tendring Council’s planning committee next week.

Mick Skeels, the council’s leisure and tourism boss, wants to demolish a single-storey chalet in Colne Way to make way for the new two-bedroom property.

Previous plans for the development were rejected by the council in October, but the latest proposals have been recommended for approval by council officers.

The new blueprints have been referred to the committee, instead of the decision being made by planning officers, because the applicant is a councillor.

St Osyth Parish Council has objected to the scheme, claiming it is “still excessive in size” in comparison to the plot.

The parish council also said the development is out of keeping with neighbouring properties.

A decision is expected to be made by the committee on May 30.