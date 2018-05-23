RESIDENTS are being warned to only use approved traders following concerns over an energy efficiency scheme.

Tendring Council issued the warning after being contacted by a number of residents about a letter they received from a firm offering to improve the energy efficiency of their homes under a Government grant.

Residents felt they had been misled by the letter and were under the impression it came from the council.

The council works with just two firms – Aran and Anesco – on such schemes.

Housing boss Paul Honeywood said people should check who they were using to carry out work.

“While there are many reputable traders doing honest work in Tendring, as with any area there are always a few who try to cash in on recognised schemes,” he said.

“It is always sensible to check your trader is approved by Trading Standards, or if the firm says it is working with Tendring Council that they really are.”

“Improving the energy efficiency of your home is a good move which is good for the environment and reducing your household bills, but only if it is done correctly by a proper tradesman.”

Anyone unsure about whether an offer is genuine can call housing officer Rachel Stirling on 01255 686785.