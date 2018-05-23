A BUS company that is stepping in to save routes axed by First Essex will launch its first new service this weekend with a special offer for passengers.

Colchester-based Hedingham Omnibuses will be providing a replacement service for routes which had been run by First.

First is set to close its operating base in the town, putting 60 jobs under threat and ending most of its routes, after claiming it is not making enough money.

Hedingham is now set to launch its first route to replace a former First Essex operation on Saturday.

Its new route number 1 will run between Clacton Pier Avenue and St Osyth Beach (Seawick) via St Osyth.

It will run every hour, except for an hour at lunchtime, from 9.30am, with the last bus back from Clacton at 5.08pm.

The new route will run every day except Sundays and will be in operation on bank holidays – and it starts this Saturday 26th May.

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Hedingham

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Hedingham, said that as a special treat for holidaymakers and residents wanting to get from Clacton to St Osyth and St Osyth Beach during the school holidays there will be a promotional fare of £1 for everyone - other than bus pass holders who travel free - during the first week of operation.

He said: “Holiday makers were in touch with us asking when the service would start this year as soon as they heard we were replacing the routes in Clacton.

“We are aware that the service is a key part of Clacton’s tourist economy and we hope people will enjoy our first week special offer”.

First Essex said it intends to withdraw its 3, 4/4A, 5/5A and 6 routes in Clacton.

The company’s boss Steve Wickers said he was disappointed the firm was proposing to withdraw services in Clacton, but there has been insufficient passenger demand to warrant a stand-alone bus operation in the town.

The company has started a consultation process with staff over the possibility of redundancies.