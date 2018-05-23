CLACTON MP Giles Watling has called for improvements to the ambulance service to be implemented quickly.

Mr Watling had previously called for an investigation following the death of Marie Norris, 81, who died alone in her home in Abbigail Gardens, Clacton, after waiting almost four hours for an ambulance.

The East of England Ambulance Service was criticised for a delay in calling in extra help this winter after it became “critically overstretched” due to high demand in December.

The service is set to receive an extra £11.5million following claims in Parliament that patients died because it was struggling to cope.

The money will fund 300 extra paramedics and 169 ambulances.

The funding could also rise by another £15million the following year.

Mr Watling called for the improvements to be made quickly following a meeting with the trust's chief executive Robert Morton in Parliament.

He said: “I recognise that there are significant concerns locally about the trust’s performance and I will ensure that these improvements are implemented in a timely manner.

“I was shocked when I heard about the tragic death of Mrs Norris – it was simply unacceptable she was not seen within the target time, given the symptoms she was experiencing.”

“We must make sure that something like this never happens again.”

The MP said Mr Morton told him the trust is working hard to make improvements across the entire region and focusing on expanding and redesigning the service.

Mrs Norris died alone on January 2 after calling 999 to complain of chest pains, but despite living less than a mile from the town’s ambulance station, it took paramedics three hours and 45 minutes to reach her.

The trust said Mrs Norris’ call should have be responded to in 18 minutes, but that it had received 4,200 calls on the day she died.

An independent analysis of 22 cases has concluded that no patient died directly as a result of ambulance delays during the busy winter.

Senior independent clinicians from local NHS services, who analysed these cases, did find that three people were caused severe harm.

Robert Morton, chief executive of the trust, said: “Firstly, on behalf of the trust, I would like to apologise to every family involved.

“We welcome the review and we will learn from each and every case.”