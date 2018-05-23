EMERGENCY services are now able to use Manningtree Fire Station as a shared drop in base in a bid to become more visible to the community.

Tendring Community Policing Team use the on-call station in The Quay as a drop in location.

Now, the team's 23 police constables, PCSOs and a special constable are able to use the station alongside on-call firefighters as a base when they are sent to the area on duty.

This means police officers will be able to spend more time in the area and be more visible to residents.

Roger Hirst, Police, Essex fire and crime commissioner, said: "This is a great example of collaboration in action – fire and police working together to make communities feel safer, using our resources in the most efficient way."

Corringham Fire Station will also be used as a shared use base in the future.

Using the stations in this way will be evaluated for feedback before other potential shared use bases are identified.

Jo Turton, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service chief executive, said: "As part of our commitment to working together, we are exploring which fire stations in our county could be suitable for our Essex Police colleagues to use when they are on duty.

"These arrangements will give us an opportunity to work closer together, to understand what each service does, build relationships and provide a comfortable space for colleagues to use."

Essex Police’s Chief Supt Carl O’Malley, who leads the emergency services collaboration team, said the fire station provides a drop in location for the Tendring Community Police Team to give them a place to work and take comfort breaks.

He added: "They will not be based there but will be able to make use of it as and when they are working in the area.

"It will also give the team the chance to work closely with ECFRS, understanding what each service does and build relationships."