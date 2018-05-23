HISTORY lovers are being invited to take part in guided heritage tours around Clacton and Frinton over the forthcoming bank holiday.

The 90-minute tours will bed led by a guide dressed in a 1960s seaside outfit and will take in various sights as the resorts’ tourist history is explored.

The tours both take place this Sunday.

The Clacton tour will begin underneath the Venetian Bridge at 11am while the Frinton walk sets out from the Railway Cottage at 2pm.

Both walks are free, and are funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Essex County Council-supported Resorting to the Coast project and Tendring Council.

Mick Skeels, Tendring Council’s leisure and tourism boss, said: “Tendring has some fantastic resorts each offering something different, but what unites them is that shared heritage of the classic British seaside holiday.

“What Resorting to the Coast does is help examine that past and look at how it can be used and celebrated, to help attract people to the district in the future.”

Resorting to the Coast hopes to encourage regeneration and was listed in the Essex Economic Commission report in March as a way of addressing some of the challenges faced by coastal towns.

A conference was held at the end of April bringing together local heritage groups, academics and others to examine whether Tendring coastal resorts’ pasts could help shape their future and act as a driver for tourism.

Sue Lissimore, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for culture and communities, said the conference was just one part of the project.

“There was a wonderful vibe at the event and the feedback from delegates has been great,” she said.

“Now we need to keep that momentum going, and what better way to get people involved than to take them on a tour of Clacton and Frinton.

“I really hope people sign up for these walks as they promise to be fascinating.”

Booking is not essential for the walks, but to help the organisers get an idea of numbers visit tendringcoastalheritage.org.uk.

Other guided heritage walks will take place in Tendring on July 29 and September 16.