TRIBUTES have been paid to hardware store stalwart who has passed away aged 94.

Bill Westlake, who was born Clacton and lived in the town all his life, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 4.

Richard Allwright, director of Burcart and Lewellens, in Old Road, said Mr Westlake had worked at the store for more than 65 years before his retirement.

He added: “When Bill was 14, the school teacher told the class there was a job going at Burcart if anyone wanted it.

“Bill put his hand up and went to the shop and got the job – and went on to work there for the next 65 years.

“His knowledge of timber and ironmongery was absolutely superb, so was his help and politeness to customers.

“He was an absolute perfect gentleman, who over the years must have served most people in Clacton.

“Customers still even today ask about Bill and they will all be very sad to know he has passed away.”