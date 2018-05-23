PLANS to turn a historic Grade II listed pub in Great Clacton into shops and homes have been approved by planners.

Punch Partnerships has been granted permission for alterations and change of use of the ground floor of the Queens Head, in St John’s Road, for either shops, financial services or a restaurant.

The plans also include turning the first and second floors into flats and the construction of two detached homes in the beer garden.

Clacton historian Norman Jacobs said it is important that the historic timber-framed building, which dates back to the 16th Century, is preserved.

He said the pub – which has been closed for some time – played an important role during the Napoleonic period and was frequented by soldiers who marched from the Martello Towers on the coastline to their barracks at Weeley on a daily basis.

The soldiers used to stop off at the pub and the upstairs was used as a dance hall for the officers and their ladies.

The planning application says the changes to the pub will be internal only and that any walls with “heritage value” will be kept.

It added that although the proposal will result in the loss of the pub, that the village is still well served by other public houses.

Tendring Council planning officers approved the plans, but imposed a series of conditions, including that no ventilation, extraction or chiller units shall be installed until full details are approved in order to maintain the character of the building.

The businesses will only be allowed to operate between 8am and 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 9pm on Sundays and bank holidays.