PLANS for improvements to a narrow road outside a busy garden centre in Clacton have been given the greenlight… possibly paving the way for its popular Christmas Wonderland to open later this year without controversy.

Last year Tendring Council went to the High Court in a bid to close down St John’s Plant Centre’s Christmas Wonderland due to traffic “chaos” outside the site.

Supporters gathered a 4,000-name petition to save the attraction and celebrated after the judge refused the council’s application for an injunction.

The council had issued a temporary stop notice after traffic concerns were raised by Essex County Council, which said the access road is too narrow to allow two vehicles to pass, leading to an increased risk of collisions in St John’s Road.

The centre previously said the issue “all went way too far” and that it had tried to resolve issues with the traffic by putting in a planning application.

Park View Nursery has now been given the go-ahead for improvements to Earls Hall Drive.

It is hoped the works could mean Christmas Wonderland can open again this winter without the problems faced last year.

Resident Stephanie Lewis, of Point Clear Road, St Osyth, said: “I regularly visit the nursery and think that it is an excellent idea to widen the access to the property.

“It will solve most, if not all the problems associated with this business and allow the Christmas Wonderland in 2018 to be a great

success.”

But Julie Edgcumbe, of Earls Hall Drive, objected to the proposal.

She said: “The entire plant centre site is inappropriate for the amount of people that attend it.

“There is not enough parking, so even with improved access there will be traffic backed up along St Johns Road during their busy periods, which include sale periods throughout the year as well as the Christmas period.”

The plans were approved by council planning officers using their delegated powers and include a series of conditions, including that the access road must be 5.5 metres wide with two-metre-wide footways.

A report by planning officers said the permission does not give any indication by the council that the proposed widening of the access drive would be an effective solution to the highway issues associated with alternative uses of the centre and resulting traffic congestion at the St John’s Road junction.