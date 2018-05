BURGLARS smashed the back window of a home during an attempted burglary in Clacton.

The crooks targeted a property in Church Road between 6.30pm and 9pm on Wednesday, May 16.

A spokesman for the force said: "Two people came home to find that a back window had been smashed.

"They reported seeing two women and a man acting suspiciously shortly after they returned."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Rob Coltman, at Clacton CID, on 101 quoting crime reference 42/68191/18.