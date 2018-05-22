AN armed forces veteran was chased by bar staff and customers after sinking six drinks and attempting to flee a pub without paying.

Paul Young, 50, attempted to make a run for it after racking up a £28 bar tab at the Lock and Barrel pub, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton.

He claimed he was waiting for a friend, but after drinking four pints of beer and two Southern Comforts, staff asked him to settle the bill.

When his card was declined, Young attempted to leave the pub and staff blocked his way.

Ashley Petchey, prosecuting at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, said: “He carried on for a few hours, until staff requested he pay for the drinks.

“Eventually he has gone to the bar and handed over a Barclays card to pay, but it was declined.

“He asked to use the pub phone to call someone and walked off to the other side of the bar, when he returned he said he was going to get the money out.

“Staff ran to stop the defendant from leaving and got themselves between the defendant and the exit.

“He pushed a member of staff.”

He added: “After getting out of the pub he ran along Connaught Avenue to Sainsbury’s but customers alongside staff chased him.”

Young, who has 49 convictions for 105 offences, including nine for fraud and 28 for theft, admitted charges of fraud and assault.

In a victim impact statement, Andreea Ghencioiu said: “I no longer feel I can work there on my own for fear of seeing him.”

“I do not know the offender, but I fear he or someone on his behalf will come back to my place of work.”

Elizabeth Bradshaw, mitigating, said Young had suffered with post traumatic stress disorder since leaving the armed forces in 1984.

“He is quite candid in saying he has been dealing with matters by turning to alcohol,” she said.

“Mr Young wants to apologise for his attendance before the court today.

“His partner passed away, he was finding it very difficult around that time - he lost her quickly and in an unexpected way.

“What has changed is his contact with Project Nova, a group which specialise with dealing with ex-military personnel who come out and have these problems and need this extra support.

“They do, on occasion, turn to drink and have issues re-adjusting with civilian life.”

“Since then there has been no further offending.”

Magistrates ordered Young, of Brooklands Gardens, Jaywick, to pay £248 in compensation and court costs.

He is subject to a two month curfew, keeping him at his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am.