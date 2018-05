A BLACK Mercedes V Class has been taken as burglars broke into a property in Kirby Cross.

Police are appealing for information as the property on Sycamore Way was broken into overnight on Sunday, May 20 before suspects drove off with the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Rob Coltman at Clacton CID quoting crime reference 42/70005/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.