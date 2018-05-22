LESS than half of parents with children at a school in Brightlingsea have said their child feels safe there.

Watchdog Ofsted has published a parent view report on the Colne Community School and College.

It asks parents to say how far they would agree or disagree with a number of statements.

Only 48 per cent of parents agreed their children feel safe.

Figures also show 34 per cent of parents strongly disagreed the school deals effectively with bullying.

The figures are based on responses made up until May 18.

They also show 39 per cent of parents strongly disagreed the school was well lead and managed.

We have contacted the school about the findings.

A number of allegations have been made about the school during an ongoing investigation.

High profile leaders Nardeep Sharma and Catherine Hutley were both suspended, although the reasons why have not been revealed.

Mr Sharma is the chief executive officer of the Thrive Partnership Academy Trust, which runs Philip Morant School in Colchester and the Colne School.

Ms Hutley is the principal of Philip Morant School and College and the executive head of the Colne School and College.

Ofsted made a snap inspection at the end of January which found parents had been concerned about safeguarding.

The report found safeguarding was effective but some parents and pupils had lost trust and confidence in the school and felt “disenfranchised”..

Ofsted then visited the school for another inspection on May 16, but it has not been revealed why they were there.

It is also understood police were called to investigate a recent string of allegations made by parents online.

We have approached Essex Police for further details.