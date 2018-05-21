A BUNGALOW could be bulldozed to make way for nine new homes in Elmstead Market.

Grange Marsh Properties has submitted plans to demolish Grange Farm Bungalow, in Clacton Road, and replace it with up to nine houses.

The blueprints for the one-acre site also include new garages.

A report said the existing bungalow “occupies a large plot” and that the application “represents a low density development” of up to 21 dwellings per hectare.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council by June 29.