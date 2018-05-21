CLACTON Amateur Dramatic Society has picked up two gongs at a prestigious competition.

The group was handed the awards by NODA – the National Operatic and Dramatic Association – in St Ives on Sunday.

They were awarded the ‘best play in north-east Essex’ award for their production of Peter Gordon’s Murdered to Death, the hilarious spoof of an Agatha Christie whodunnit, in November.

They were also presented with the ‘best production’ trophy for the same play.

NODA’s Ann Platten commended the society for the “consistent high quality” of their productions.

The society’s production of The Importance Of Being Earnest was also nominated for an award.

Murdered to Death director Vicky Tearle said: “CADS’ productions are a real team effort, so everyone in the society is thrilled with this success.

“As 2017 was the 70th anniversary of the society, it was the icing on the society’s anniversary cake.”