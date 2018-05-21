CLACTON MP Giles Watling has welcomed moves to stop patients’ information being passed to the Home Office.

Mr Watling worked with his Parliamentary colleagues to secure a change to the Data Protection Bill, to stop the sharing of patient information between NHS Digital and the Home Office.

Previously a memorandum of understanding existed which allowed officials to request confidential patient details from health professionals for probes into illegal immigration.

NHS digital shared the details of some 3,000 patients last year after they submitted information during GP and hospital appointments, and there were concerns that could stop people from seeking medical attention.

Mr Watling backed an amendment to the bill, which led to the Government suspending the arrangement immediately.

“It is right that we have taken these steps to ensure that data from members of the public is not inadvertently shared with Government departments,” said Mr Watling.

“Moreover, I am pleased that these steps do not prevent the Government from deporting foreign criminals, and ministers are still able to trace immigration offenders using a range of different investigative measures.”