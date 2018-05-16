HUNDREDS of people turned out over the weekend to raise money for the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust.

On Saturday afternoon more than 500 visitors attended the May Fayre at the Railway Cottage Garden for a day filled with music and fundraising.

David Foster, chair of Frinton in Bloom said about £2,000 was raised over the day.

"In the first 15 minutes of the event starting more than 200 people crossed the gates.

"The weather was sunny for the first few hours turning to showers after lunch but it was the busiest we'd ever seen it.

"We had everything from plants to bric-a-brac, tombola and cakes for sale.

"We reached our target and the money will go towards running the trust."

The next event to raise cash for the trust will be in October for the annual Apple Day.