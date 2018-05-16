A DEVOTED couple who met by Clacton’s Memorial Gardens more than 60 years ago are set to celebrate their their diamond wedding anniversary.

Ann Headworth, 77, met garage-owner husband Ken, 84, when she was just 15 and he was 22.

They celebrating their marriage milestone on May 20.

Ann, originally of Woking, Surrey, said: “I was in Clacton and I was looking for a bandsman to pass a message on to and I asked Ken, who was on the taxi rank, if he knew the way to go.”

The couple married on May 20, 1958, at Colchester Register Office surrounded by friends and family.

Asked what the secret is to their long marriage, Ann said: “We’ve had a lovely marriage filled with love and lots of laughter.

“We’ve also had our wonderful family around us.”

Ken, used to own a garage in Old Road, Clacton, before moving into business with Ann’s father’s building business Headworth and Whitehead for over 40 years.

Ann is an avid cornet player and has been a member of the Clacton Co-operative Band since she was eight years old and served as its secretary for many years. She now is a member of the Ipswich Over-50s Band and performs with Tendring Brass. Ken is a long-standing member and past captain of the Clacton golf club, and an active member of several masonic lodges in Clacton.

They have three children - Andrew Headworth, 59; Carole King, 57; and Diane Headworth, 56.

The couple also have a large extended family including nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

They plan to celebrate their anniversary this weekend by hosting a party.

Ann said: “We love to spend time as a family and we will be celebrating with all of our friends and family at a big party.”