A “TREASURED” sea-front shelter has been demolished due to an increase in complaints and misuse by the public.

The structure, which based on the Southcliff promenade in Walton, was knocked down earlier this month.

The shelter was demolished because it was believed to be in a poor condition and had been subject to a number of complaints.

But Peter Lawes, who lives on Woodberry Way, close to the seafront, said the shelter was a treasured public amenity and he was sad to see it go.

Mr Lawes, 66, said: “It has suffered some damage in the last year, but nothing beyond repair and consistent with the recent beach hut damage.

“This spate of vandalism has now stopped thanks to the efforts of the police, PCSOs and residents.

“We know that this vandalism happens periodically, but this is no reason to destroy our local landmarks and to remove functional civic amenities that are of great value to the local community, as well as a much-needed provision for tourists.

“I walk my dog down all there all the time and I saw it being demolished.

“I’m very sad to see it go.”

However, a spokesman for Tendring Council said that although the amenity was highly popular, it was not a particularly stylish or iconic feature of the seafront – unlike the beach huts.

The spokesman said: “It had also become known as a meeting place for trouble-makers in the evening and had been misused as a public convenience and vandalised.

“With damage to its windows adding to rotting of the timbers, it was effectively beyond repair, hence a decision was made to pull it down.

“It is yet to be decided what will replace it, and both new beach huts or a shelter have been suggested.”

Tendring Council will now work with Frinton and Walton town council to decide on a suitable replacement.