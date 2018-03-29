THE leader of Tendring Council’s Ukip group and three other councillors have quit the party, blaming the national leadership for damaging their credibility.

Group leader Mark Stephenson (St Mary’s), Lis Bennison (Peter Bruff), Mike Bush (Great and Little Oakley) and Ted Whitmore (Bockings Elm) have resigned from the Ukip group to set up their own party called Tendring Independents.

John Brown (Harwich West) has also quit the Ukip group but has not joined the new party while Anne Davis (Hamford) has returned to Ukip having previously defected.

The party saw 22 candidates elected to Tendring Council in 2015 but the number of Ukip councillors has plunged to just four following a series of defections.

Mr Stephenson blamed the national leadership for the councillors’ decision to quit.

He said: “The current unrelenting turmoil and uncertainty in Ukip on a national platform with the party’s repeated leadership problems combined with the National Executive Committee’s inconsistent meddling, and with no direction or support for us locally, has damaged our credibility and is inevitably having a negative impact on us as councillors who represent the party.

“Unfortunately, we are all tarnished with the same brush and if we do not know the direction of travel, how can we confidently communicate our position to reassure our supporters and equally defend vitriol from our opposition?

“As it stands now, Ukip is a different organisation from when we first joined.

“Having achieved the momentous vote that forced Brexit into reality, we have since taken a backstage position in its preparation and directed most of our energies internally.

“We do not rule out returning to Ukip, if Ukip can re-establish a robust and credible leadership."

Mary Newton, chairman of the Clacton’s Ukip branch, has now taken over as Ukip group leader and John Hones has been named as deputy leader.

She said: “As a staunch Ukipper, I am extremely disappointed by their decision.

“They party has had enough thrown at it and many of the problems have been caused by our own councillors.

“There have been fallouts within the group.

“I have invited all those who left the group previously to ask if they want to return.”