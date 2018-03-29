TRAIN lines have been reopened following a second landslip in two weeks.

All trains lines between Colchester and Thorpe were blocked yesterday evening after a landslip.

It is understood the incident was between Alresford and Great Bentley.

Greater Anglia said: "Following an earlier landslip between Colchester and Thorpe all lines have now reopened.

"Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 9am.

"Network Rail Engineers have assessed the land slip between Alresford and Great Bentley and have authorised the re-opening of the line between Colchester and Thorpe.

"Due to stock displacement the 06:38 from Clacton to Liverpool Street is cancelled and some trains will run with fewer coaches than normal, full details of trains with altered formations will be on JourneyCheck."

Buses will be available to supplement train services in the morning and alternative journey opportunities will also be available on First Essex bus routes as below 74/76A Colchester to Clacton (journey time 60 minutes), 61/62/62A/74 Colchester to Wivenhoe (journey time 25 to 30 minutes).

The landslip two weeks ago

The train line was closed from March 15 to March 18 due to a previous landslip between Alresford and Great Bentley.

The landslip, close to Thorrington, caused extensive damage to the railway line.

The track bed was washed away making it unsafe to run any services between Thorpe and Colchester.

Network Rail engineers pumped away the water and repaired the embankment, track and signalling systems.

Network Rail said further work will take place over the next few weeks to prevent any future issues in this area.