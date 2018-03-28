TRAIN lines have been reopened following a second landslip in two weeks.

All trains lines between Colchester and Thorpe-Le-Soken were blocked yesterday evening after a landslip between Colchester and Thorpe-Le-Soken.

It is understood the incident was between Alresford and Great Bentley.

Greater Anglia said: "Following an earlier landslip between Colchester and Thorpe-Le-Soken all lines have now reopened.

"Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 9am.

"Network Rail Engineers have assessed the land slip between Alresford and Great Bentley and have authorised the re-opening of the line between Colchester and Thorpe Le Soken.

"Due to stock displacement the 06:38 from Clacton to Liverpool Street is cancelled and some trains will run with fewer coaches than normal, full details of trains with altered formations will be on JourneyCheck."

Buses will be available to supplement train services in the morning and alternative journey opportunities will also be available on First Essex bus routes as below 74/76A Colchester to Clacton (journey time 60 minutes), 61/62/62A/74 Colchester to Wivenhoe (journey time 25 to 30 minutes).