ALL train lines are blocked after a landslip between Colchester and Thorpe-Le-Soken.

Greater Anglia bosses say train services running through these stations may be cancelled or revised and disruption is expected well into the evening.

It is the second time in the last two weeks there has been a slip.

It is understood the incident is between Alresford and Great Bentley.

A limited bus service is now in operation between Colchester and Thorpe Le Soken.

