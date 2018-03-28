A TEENAGE girl threatened the public with glass and a plank of wood before she set upon two police officers.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Colchester Magistrates' Court.

She admitted possessing an offensive weapon after her threats, in Clacton town centre on Friday, and also admitted attacking the officers.

At the time of the offences, the court heard she was also in breach of court bail conditions by being in the town and part of a group.

Chairman of the bench, Robert Club, gave the teenager bail ahead of a sentencing hearing on April.

He said: “We’re going to grant bail until April 13 but you’re in control because we’ve heard you’re an intelligent person.

“You know you’re not meant to go to Clacton town centre and you’re pushing magistrates to the limit.

“On the next occasion I wouldn’t like to predict you won’t push them beyond that limit and won’t be held in custody because you’re that close.

“It’s not a threat, it’s a warning.”

Until that date the teenager must not go into Clacton town centre and she is not allowed to be in a group of more than three people.

She was also told not to socialise with specifically-named individuals in a public place.