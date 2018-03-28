A MAN in his 20s has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A120.

Police were called to Tinker Street, in Ramsey, at about 8.50pm on Tuesday with reports of two vehicles being involved in a head on collision.

A man from Harwich, who had been driving a Ford Fiesta, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed.

Two fire engines from Dovercourt were also called to the crash at about 8.54pm.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Firefighters were called to the scene and reported on arrival that two vehicles had been involved in the incident, which had left a person trapped in each car.

"Crews released a man in his thirties from his vehicle by 9.52pm, before leaving him in the care of the Ambulance Service.

"The man who was fatally injured was left in the care of the police."

A man driving a Vauxhall Corsa, which crashed with the Fiesta, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

A Toyota Rav 4 also collided with debris as they went through the collision scene. No further injuries were reported.

After the crash the A120 was closed in both directions by the Highways Agency between the B1035, in Horsley Cross, and the B1352, in Ramsey.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Traffic management stayed on site and closed the road to assist the police following the crash.

"Our depot team managed to go out and repair some potholes, but not much was able to be completed."

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We are interested in speaking to anyone who has information about the incident, as well as receiving dash cam footage of the Ford or Vauxhall prior to the collision.

“Please email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.”