HEALTH campaigners have welcomed a £15million investment for the overhaul of Clacton Hospital and the creation of a new primary care centre.

The scheme, set to cost £14.7million, will see Clacton Hospital benefit from an integrated outpatient facility, minor injuries and diagnostics unit following the demolition of vacant wards.

The funding will also address infrastructure issues at the Tower Road site, parts of which are more than a century old.

The investment from the Department for Health, which was announced by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt this week, also includes cash for a new primary care centre and is aimed at supporting new clinical strategies following the merger of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

It is believed the ‘super surgery’ for up to 11,800 patients will be created following the refurbishment of NHS offices at Kennedy House, in Kennedy Way, and will include the merger of the dated Epping Close Surgery and Frinton Road Medical Centre.

Clacton MP Giles Watling welcomed the news, which he said would minimise the need for multiple hospital attendances and movements across hospital sites.

He said: “I am grateful to the Health Secretary for announcing this investment, which will bring real benefit to local residents by improving the patient experience.

“I recognise that residents have concerns about our local health services, and I will continue to follow up with officials at the Department of Health, local NHS leaders and representatives of Anglian Community Enterprise to ensure that residents in Clacton can depend on the best health services.

“This is such superb news. I have been fighting to retain our local hospital services as the local MP, and also as a councillor.

“I am proud to have worked with so many of our local representatives to achieve this stunning result.”

Health campaigner Mike Le Cornu, from the Tendring Pensioners’ Action Group, said residents have been campaigning for improvements for years.

He said: “We have raised concerns that that the hospital was being closed by stealth following the piecemeal closure of various services, but hopefully this will now guarantee its future.

“We have been campaigning for years for improvements to our hospital - what we really want is a brand new hospital in Clacton.

“This is a huge move towards what we are aiming for, but we welcome it with apprehension and will wait to see the detailed plans.

“The idea of increasing the services that we need here is very much welcome.”

Changes - Clacton Hospital

The Government said it acknowledged that Clacton includes some of the most deprived areas in the country, but that some primary care services have been operating from “inadequate converted domestic properties” and have suffered from significant recruitment and retention problems.

Clacton Hospital is currently 25 per cent empty and has a backlog of urgent maintenance issues that require remedial works.

A full business case is now being written and is expected to be approved early this year.

The plans will see the demolition and clearance of “void areas” - including vacant wards - at the hospital to develop an integrated outpatient facility, minor injury, and diagnostics services.

It said the proposal will play a vital role in providing clinical services currently operating from “non-compliant and unacceptable premises”.

It will also help to facilitate a new model of care in Tendring aimed at supporting the merger of the Colchester and Ipswich trusts as part of the Suffolk and North East Essex Sustainability and Transformation programme.

The windfall is part of a £65 million package in north Essex with £35million for Colchester General Hospital and £3million for the Fryatt Hospital in Dovercourt.

Colchester General Hospital chief executive Nick Hulme said: “This is excellent news.

“It means that our plans to deliver different types of care for all of our communities can now happen.”