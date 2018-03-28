A serving Essex Police Crime Scene Investigator is due to appear in court tomorrow (Thursday, March 29) to be charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Kevin Dowley, 61, of Stanford-le-Hope was arrested on September 21, 2016.

He has received a summons to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court where he will be charged with two counts sexual assault.

The charges relate to allegations about conduct while undertaking his work as a crime scene investigator in July and August 2016.

Mr Dowley has worked as a CSI for Essex Police since 2013 and previously worked as a police officer with the Metropolitan Police.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "He was suspended from his role with us following his arrest.

"We treat all allegations of sexual assault very seriously and if you any information or concerns please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."