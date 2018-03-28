A MASSIVE blaze at a former mirror factory in Clacton is thought to have been started deliberately.

Five fire crews, including an aerial ladder platform, were called to the building in Herbert Road shortly before 11pm on Tuesday.

Some residents were woken by a large bang and smoke could be seen billowing from the factory, which has been badly damaged and had its roof destroyed.

Louise Byfield, from Key Road, said: “I was lying in bed watching a film and I heard crackling noises, so looked out of my window.

“At first I thought it was fireworks, but then I could see a massive fire coming from one of the gardens at the back of my home.

“I called the fire brigade straight away and ran round to the road where I thought the fire was as I have some friends down there.

“Luckily enough it wasn’t that road, but it was at the factory.

“Within seconds, the fire brigade turned up and got everyone out of their houses until they got the fire under control.”

Mrs Byfield and a number of other neighbours helped to clear roadwork signs to enable fire crews to get to the scene and brought blankets for children who had been evacuated from their homes.

Three ambulances were also called to the scene, but it is not thought that anyone was hurt during the incident.

Mrs Byfield added: “It was an old factory and no-one was hurt, thank God.”

Picture: Maisey-Louise Taylor

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that on arrival the warehouse, which measures 60 metres by 15 metres, was well alight.

It added that due to the speed the fire developed and volume of smoke, neighbours were evacuated briefly as a precaution, before being allowed to return to their homes and advised to keep windows and doors shut.

The fire was put out by 1.35am, following which crews used thermal imaging cameras to ensure there were no remaining hotspots.

Station manager Lee Palfreyman, who led the incident, said: "Firefighters did a fantastic job in very difficult circumstances.

"The close proximity of homes on all four sides of the warehouse, as well as the fact that the site itself is surrounded by overgrown foliage and discarded waste, made it very difficult to access initially.

"Crews showed huge professionalism in the speed they reacted to ensure the fire was contained as quickly as possible - and in doing so prevented those nearby houses from potentially being badly damaged.

"Our control team also received more than 60 calls about the incident and acted very efficiently in co-ordinating our response.

"I'd also like to thank those residents who were very briefly asked to leave their homes for their co-operation."

The warehouse has been badly damaged and the roof has been destroyed.

It is believed the fire was started deliberately.