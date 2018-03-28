FIRE crews were called to a massive blaze at a former mirror factory in Clacton.

Five crews, including an aerial ladder platform, were called to the building in Herbert Road shortly before 11pm on Tuesday.

Some residents were woken by a large bang and smoke could be seen billowing from the factory.

Louise Byfield, from Key Road, said: “I was lying in bed watching a film and I heard crackling noises, so looked out of my window.

“At first I thought it was fireworks, but then I could see a massive fire coming from one of the gardens at the back of my home.

“I called the fire brigade straight away and ran round to the road where I thought the fire was as I have some friends down there.

“Luckily enough it wasn't that road, but it was at the factory.

“Within seconds, the fire brigade turned up and got everyone out of their houses until they got the fire under control.”

Mrs Byfield and a number of other neighbours helped to clear roadwork signs to enable fire crews to get to the scene and brought blankets for children who had been evacuated from their homes.

Three ambulances were also called to the scene, but it is not thought that anyone was hurt during the incident.

Mrs Byfield added: “It was an old factory and no-one was hurt, thank God.”

Picture: Maisey-Louise Taylor

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that on arrival, crews reported that the warehouse, which measures 60 metres by 15 metres, was well alight.

He added: "The incident commander immediately sectorised the incident, to allow firefighters to surround the premises more effectively and prevent the fire spreading.

"An Aerial Ladder Platform was also requested to help spray water onto the building from height.

"Due to the speed the fire developed and volume of smoke, firefighters advised that neighbouring properties had also been affected.

"Residents of several surrounding roads were evacuated briefly as a precaution, before being allowed to return to their homes and advised to keep windows and doors shut."

At 12.15am, the incident commander reported that the warehouse had successfully been surrounded and "firefighting progress" was being made.

The fire was completely extinguished by 1.35am, following which crews used thermal imaging cameras to ensure there were no remaining hotspots.

Firefighters returned to the site at 6.30am to confirm there was no risk of reignition and the area was cool.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established.