THE A120 was closed in both directions between Horsley Cross and Ramsey following a serious crash.

Emergency Services were called to the road, between the B1035 and the B1352, on Tuesday night.

At 10.20pm, Highways England said the A120 was blocked in both directions due to a collision and emergency services were en route.

The agency said: "Please be aware if travelling towards @harwichships allow extra time for your journey."

At 2.26am, Highways England said the incident had been cleared, but a section of the road remained closed due to planned roadworks.

More to follow.