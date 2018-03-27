THE A120 has been closed in both directions between Horsley Cross and Ramsey following a serious crash.

Emergency Services were called to the road, between the B1035 and the B1352 on Tuesday night.

At 10.20pm, Highways England said the A120 was blocked in both directions due to a collision and emergency services were en route.

The agency added: "We will update when we have more information.

"Please be aware if travelling towards @harwichships allow extra time for your journey."

More to follow.