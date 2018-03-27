THE A120 has been closed in both directions between Horsley Cross and Ramsey following a serious crash.

Emergency Services were called to the road, between the B1035 and the B1352 on Tuesday night.

At 10.20pm, Highways England said the A120 was blocked in both directions due to a collision and emergency services were en route.

The agency added: "We will update when we have more information.

"Please be aware if travelling towards @harwichships allow extra time for your journey."

#A120 #Ramsey #Harwich currently blocked in both directions due to a collision. Emergency services are en route. We will update when we have more information. Please be aware if travelling towards @harwichships allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/qNjwK10Y7g — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 27, 2018

#A120 is now closed in both directions between #B1035 #HorsleyCross and the #B1352 #Ramsey due to a serious collision. @EssexPoliceUK in attendance. Please see link for diversion route. @harwichships allow extra time for your journey. https://t.co/oPuvAJqvfy — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 27, 2018

Our officers are on scene dealing with this serious collision, please take notice of this travel advice. #Harwich https://t.co/Alr1V7f46v — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) March 27, 2018

More to follow.