DISPERSAL power has been put in place for Clacton in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour, crime and dangerous cycling.

The power will enable officers and PCSO's to order people to leave the area for up to 48 hours if they commit, or are likely to commit, anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder.

Officers will also be able to confiscate items being used to commit anti-social behaviour for the duration of the dispersal power.

Insp Darren Deex said, "We have used dispersal powers to good effect in the past and will continue to use them where necessary.

"Our message is clear; the dispersal power does not affect anybody going about their lawful business or prevent them from enjoying the town centre.

"However if you intend on committing anti-social behaviour or crime then we will disperse you from the area.

"If you are riding your cycles dangerously then we will confiscate them and report you for traffic offences."

The dispersal area includes the town centre and is in place from 4pm this afternoon until 4pm on Thursday, 29.

A decision will then be made on whether to continue the power.

Breaching the dispersal power is a criminal offence and may result in a fine or up to three months imprisonment.