The Easter weekend is just around the corner - but those hoping to travel over the four days are being advised to check before they travel back due to engineering works.

Here is what is going on locally.

Greater Anglia

Extra staff will be on hand to help customers transfer between train, bus and Tube.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director, said: “We understand that customers would much rather stay on the train for the whole of their journeys, but these works are essential for the future of the railway in East Anglia.

“Together with Network Rail, we are transforming rail travel in this region. We are investing in £1.4 billion of brand new trains which will be longer, with more seats, plug points, free fast wifi and air conditioning.

“At the same time, Network Rail is investing hundreds of millions of pounds on upgrading the track, overhead lines and signals across our network so that we can run a more reliable service.

“We’ve got just under 300 buses booked for the Easter weekend to make sure that our customers can all complete their journeys.”

Ingatestone and London Liverpool Street

Trains between Ingatestone and Liverpool Street will be replaced by rail replacement buses from Good Friday to Easter Monday as Network Rail continues with work to improve the reliability of overhead wires and tracks on the outskirts of Liverpool Street.

Customers can travel as far as Ingatestone by train and then travel by rail replacement bus to Newbury Park, where they can catch the Tube to Liverpool Street, using their Greater Anglia ticket.

Southend Victoria

On the Southend Victoria line, buses will run from Billericay to Newbury Park throughout the Easter weekend.

Hythe and Colchester

From Saturday to Easter Monday, rail replacement buses will run between Hythe and Colchester stations, while Essex County Council carries out repairs to the bridge over the railway on the A133 at Cowdray Avenue, in Colchester.

c2c

Good Friday

Shoeburyness - Laindon - London Fenchurch Street / London Liverpool Street A revised Sunday service will run, subject to the below Network Rail engineering work.

Due to Network Rail undertaking engineering work in connection with the Crossrail Project, services will be diverted to start from / terminate at London Fenchurch Street and will call additionally at West Ham and Limehouse.

Passengers in possession of a valid rail ticket and travelling to / from Stratford may use the London Underground Jubilee Line between West Ham and Stratford at no extra charge. London Liverpool Street Station is a short walk away from London Fenchurch Street Station.

Southend Central - Ockendon - London Fenchurch Street

A revised Sunday service will run.

Grays - Rainham - London Fenchurch Street

A revised Sunday service will run, subject to the below Network Rail engineering work.

Due to Network Rail undertaking preparation work in connection with the Barking Riverside Extension Project, these services WILL NOT RUN. Rail replacement buses will run between Barking and Grays via Rainham.

March 31 and Easter Sunday

Shoeburyness - Laindon - London Fenchurch Street / London Liverpool Street

Due to Network Rail undertaking engineering work in connection with the Crossrail Project, services will be diverted to start from / terminate at London Fenchurch Street and will call additionally at West Ham and Limehouse.

Passengers in possession of a valid rail ticket and travelling to / from Stratford may use the London Underground Jubilee Line between West Ham and Stratford at no extra charge. London Liverpool Street Station is a short walk away from London Fenchurch Street Station.

Southend Central - Ockendon - London Fenchurch Street

Normal service.

Grays - Rainham - London Fenchurch Street

Due to Network Rail undertaking preparation work in connection with the Barking Riverside Extension Project, these services WILL NOT RUN. Rail replacement buses will run between Barking and Grays via Rainham.

Easter Monday

Shoeburyness - Laindon - London Fenchurch Street / London Liverpool Street

A revised Sunday service will run, subject to the below Network Rail engineering work.

Due to Network Rail undertaking engineering work in connection with the Crossrail Project, services will be diverted to start from / terminate at London Fenchurch Street and will call additionally at West Ham and Limehouse.

Passengers in possession of a valid rail ticket and travelling to / from Stratford may use the London Underground Jubilee Line between West Ham and Stratford at no extra charge. London Liverpool Street Station is a short walk away from London Fenchurch Street Station.

Southend Central - Ockendon - London Fenchurch Street

A revised Sunday service will run.

Grays - Rainham - London Fenchurch Street

A revised Sunday service will run, subject to the below Network Rail engineering work.

Due to Network Rail undertaking preparation work in connection with the Barking Riverside Extension Project, these services WILL NOT RUN. Rail replacement buses will run between Barking and Grays via Rainham.