Snow could be on its way to Essex tomorrow.

The Essex Weather Centre is forecast rain turning into snow on Wednesday afternoon.

The snow is not forecast to settle.

Rain will turn to snow at times tomorrow (Wednesday) most likely during the late afternoon and early evening. No accumulations are expected this time around. — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) March 27, 2018

Despite the warning, the Met Office is not forecasting snow this week.

There had been fears that Essex would be facing a "white Easter", but currently the forecasts are mainly for rain over the Easter weekend, rather than snow showers.

Temperatures are set to fall, with many towns facing lows of -1 on Thursday.