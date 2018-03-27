A JUNIOR school has introduced new “lockdown” procedures in the wake of school shootings across the United States.

Alton Park Junior School, in Alton Park Road, Clacton, has also brought in regular drills to prepare children in case of an emergency incident.

The measures were taken after 17 people were killed during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month.

In a letter to parents, head teacher Samantha Norfolk said it was prudent to practice for such situations but that it would not be done in a way that will frighten the children.

The letter said: “Due to the tragic events occurring in schools across America and other potential threats faced across the world, it has been prudent to practise lockdown procedures with pupils in the UK’s educational facilities.

“As would a fire drill, these procedures will be practised throughout the school year.

“To this end, we planned and held a lesson this week in some classes which the children may have talked about with you at home.

“Classes who did not have a lesson will have one in the near future with a whole school drill taking place soon.

“Whilst you may be concerned at the prospect of such sessions being held at Alton Park Junior School, I would like to assure you the drills are carried out in a way so as not to frighten the children.”

Mrs Norfolk added the older the year group, the more questions the pupils may have depending on their awareness of recent events.

She said any questions will be answered responsibly but factually by teachers.

Speaking to the Gazette, Mrs Norfolk added: “The safety of the children at our school is paramount.

“The lockdown procedures teach staff and pupils what to do in the case of an emergency.

“We ensure these procedures are done in a way that do not frighten the children and also open dialogue with the children should they have any questions or concerns.

“We would also welcome feedback from parents and carers as to how they feel about these procedures and any worries that they may have.”