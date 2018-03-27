A MAN was sprayed in the face with an "unknown" substance from a passing car in Jaywick.

The victim, aged in his 30s, also suffered injuries to his leg and chest during the attack.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Union Road at about 7.40pm on Monday.

Police cordoned off part of the road while they investigated the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A man was sprayed by someone in a passing black Corsa.

"The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his leg and chest area that are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

"Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the Corsa, which left in the direction of Tyndale Drive."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting incident 975 of 26/03, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.