A CONMAN stole a handbag before pushing a victim during a distraction burglary in Holland-on-Sea.

A homeowner opened the front door of the house, in Grenfell Avenue, to a man who claimed to be there to fix a fence.

The crook stole a handbag before pushing the victim and making off.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have information about the burglary.

"A resident opened their front door to a man claiming to be there to fix the garden fence.

"After the victim had gone to open the garden gate, the man then stole a handbag from the property and pushed the victim on the way out."

The man is described as being in his 20s, of medium build and is about 5ft 10ins.

He had short brown hair and wore a dark jacket with orange writing.

The incident happened on Monday at about 10.40am.

Anyone with information is asked call PC Alexandra Edmeades, at Clacton police station, on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.