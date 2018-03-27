COLCHESTER MP Will Quince says he has been contacted numerous times by parents raising concerns over bullying and child support at two schools where bosses have since been suspended.

High profile educators Nardeep Sharma and Catherine Hutley have both been suspended pending an investigation.

Mr Sharma is the chief executive officer of the Thrive Partnership Academy Trust, which is a partnership between Philip Morant School and College in Colchester and the Colne Community School and College in Brightlingsea.

Ms Hutley is the principal of Philip Morant School and College and the executive head of the Colne School and College.

Parents have also raised fears over the controversial 'no homework' policy at Philip Morant.

Last week, the trust released a statement, saying the pair's suspension was a "neutral act".

In a joint letter, with North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin, to Education Secretary Damian Hinds, Mr Quince requests an urgent meeting with the Government's schools boss.

He adds: "In recent weeks, we have been contacted by parents raising concerns over bullying, support for children with special education needs and as well as the implementation of a 'no homework policy' at Philip Morant.

"When we have raised concerns with the schools and the trust, in at least one instance, we have found them to be evasive and unhelpful, and even aggressive and obstructive.

"Meanwhile parents are losing faith in the leadership of the schools and some have approached both the local education authority and the Regional Schools Commissioner with their concerns.

"In addition to requesting an urgent meeting to discuss these matters, we would ask that the department step in as a matter of priority and ensure that there is a suitable leadership team in place in each school and with the trust.

"Further, we would ask that the department undertakes an urgent review of the governance arrangements in place at the schools and the trust."

Mr Quince added when he has contacted the schools and trust in the past, he had "received a response that was to be frank the worst response I have received from anyone in three years as an MP".

He had been due to meet Catherine Hutley next month.