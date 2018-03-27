A serving British Transport Police officer has been charged with assault following an incident in Essex.



PC Mohinder Sandhu, based at BTP’s Central London Police Station, was charged with one count of assault by beating. He will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ court on Tuesday May 1.

The charge relates to an incident on the January 21 in Colchester.



PC Sandhu is on restricted duties whilst this investigation continues.

The incident being investigated by Essex Police.