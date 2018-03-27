TWO 13-year-old girls have been arrested as part of an ongoing operation to deal with crime and anti-social behaviour in Clacton.

Tendring Community Policing Team has launched an operation to deal with problems in the town centre following a number of incidents.

Officers said they are using a range of overt and covert tactics to disrupt groups and bring offenders to justice.

The girls were arrested on Sunday night in relation to a number of offences, including burglary, assault and public order, and have been released on bail while further enquiries are made into the allegations.

Insp Darren Deex said increased high visibility foot patrols are taking place in and around the town centre and any offences identified are being dealt with robustly.

He added: "We are listening to public concerns and we understand the frustrations in the community. We are running an operation, similar to that seen back in November, to curtail this behaviour and deal positively with offenders.

"We are also liaising closely with partners to ensure that these youths receive appropriate levels of support, through intervention services and other agencies.

"I want to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to deal with the problem and thank the community for their support."