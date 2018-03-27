A MAJOR operation to replace the roofing on the main concourse at Clacton Pier has been carried out using a massive crane.

The 51.7metre high crane was brought in as part of the £4million development currently being undertaken on the eastern side of the landmark.

All the rides and attractions – including the return of the helter skelter - will remain open over the holiday along with a host of free entertainment.

Pier director Billy Ball said the weather forecast looks to be better than previously predicted and he hopes for a busy weekend.

“People will be looking to get out with the family and enjoy themselves and there will be plenty on offer at the pier,” he said.

“We will be fully open and the main entrance to the site will be in use for the first time since we started the project now that the roofing has been put back on the main concourse.

“Those coming down will also be able to get the chance to see the significant progress being made on the scheme taking place on the eastern side of the pier.

“We are still on course to have Skull Point Adventure Golf Course and Discovery Bay Adventure Play and Family Restaurant ready for July along with the first floor Dockside Dodgems and the Captain’s Table Coffee Shop.”

The pier was closed all day on Monday while the crane – which can lift 150 tons – was lifting the roofing panels into place.

The entire development is anticipated being fully completed early next year with the pier remaining open throughout.

Raise the roof - workers install the new roof at Clacton Pier.

The free entertainment this weekend includes children’s act James Magic with four slots on Friday, Sunday and Monday with Magic Frosty on Saturday. A face painter will be there all four days from 2pm to 5pm.

Live music will be provided between 1pm and 4pm each day with Sammy B on Friday, Steve Ritchie on Saturday, Tracey Moorehouse on Sunday and Words and Music on Monday.

Tony Meloy will also play on Saturday from 6pm to 10pm and SMC will perform on Sunday evening.

Sunday will also see the first of seven spectacular firework extravaganza’s during the coming season.