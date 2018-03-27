A RETIRED couple have travelled more than 2,000 miles to take over the fish and chip shop they first opened more than 30 years ago.

Michael and Athy Antoniou thought they had hung up their friers for good in 2004 when they left Clacton to retire to sunny Cyprus.

But more than a decade later they are back behind the counter again at the M&A Fish Bar in Rosemary Road.

The fish and chip shop has had a string of owners since they left – but Michael and Athy’s initials always remained above the door.

Daughter Flora Pitsiali said: “We bought M&A in 1985 when I was born but my Dad had fish and ship shops here for close to 50 years. They had John’s Fish Bar in Rosemary Road in 1979 and one in Burrsville before that.”

Michael, 66, decided to call it a day and move to Cyprus after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Athy, 59, daughters Xenia, 41, and Flora, 32, and son Vassos, 39, escaped to the sun with him.

Now the couple have returned to help Vassos get the family business up and running again.

Flora, who works as a beautician, said: “They are really excited. It’s nice for them coming back.

“We won the Essex fish and chip shop of the year back in the day.

“Now people see Mum in town and ask if she is the lady from the fish shop.”

The family are planning a charity fun day with face-painting at the shop on Thursday, March 29 when the takings will go to Shorefields School.

Vassos went to the Leas School in Clacton when he was a child.

Flora said: “He had special needs but they really helped him growing up. They helped boost his confidence and made him believe he could do things – it was life-changing. It is amazing what these schools do.

Now Vassos is coming back to run the shop. Our parents will help until the business gets back on its feet again.”

They hope to reopen M&A on March 27 after a total refit.

Flora says they are looking forward to running the family business again. She said: “My daughter Michaela is seven and wants to be on the till.

“She said that’s her job because it’s going to help with her maths!”